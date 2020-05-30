Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,492 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 281,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,289,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 32,604,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,686,638. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $230.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

