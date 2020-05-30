Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 170,814 Shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,814 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHT. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $158,000.

Shares of NYSE PHT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.32. 142,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th.

About Pioneer High Income Trust

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

