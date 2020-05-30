Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 257 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.89. 4,831,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.20 and a 200-day moving average of $288.44. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $303.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

