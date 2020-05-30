Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 52,099 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 192.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,099 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $47.82. 41,727,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,402,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.