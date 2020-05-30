Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.95.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.73. 5,239,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,491,307. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $458.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $423.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $184.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

