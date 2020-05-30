Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,625 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,730 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $6.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.01. 9,811,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,970,352. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $155.49. The stock has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.