Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 166,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 113,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.43. 8,960,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,185,612. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.01.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

