Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. CMC Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,544 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average is $94.69.

