Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 116,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,317,000 after buying an additional 42,208 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 406,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,296,000 after buying an additional 40,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,794,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,835,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.11. The company has a market cap of $199.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

