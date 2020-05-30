Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $4.16 Million Position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 277,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Tekla Life Sciences Investors accounts for about 0.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 260,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 58,928 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 123.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 140,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 78,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 62,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Tekla Life Sciences Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $105,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 114,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,924.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,141.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,151.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

HQL traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 83,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,683. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

