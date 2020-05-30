Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.31.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $6.45 on Friday, hitting $349.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,149. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $351.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.