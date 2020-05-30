Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $3.02 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 63,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 0.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.85. 561,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,431. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

