Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 1,168 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.0% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.36. 49,714,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,821,804. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

