Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 2,932 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $955,672,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 744.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674,728 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,977,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

