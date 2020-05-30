Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 3,474 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 33,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 210.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,744 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,544,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $163.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,339,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,713,296. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $128.89 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.01.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

