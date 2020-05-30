Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 40,027 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 4.4% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares during the period. Cabana LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% in the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,003,000 after buying an additional 930,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,530,000 after buying an additional 892,603 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,172,000 after purchasing an additional 737,837 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $162.91. 12,581,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,625,011. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.12 and its 200-day moving average is $149.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

