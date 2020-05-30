Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 455 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $29.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $835.00. 11,424,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,051,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $752.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.90. The stock has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -938.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,725 shares of company stock worth $4,575,306. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Cfra raised Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $968.00 price target (up from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $576.94.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

