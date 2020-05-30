Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 6,022 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $305.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,631,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,669. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.74 and its 200 day moving average is $303.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

