Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.22. 2,466,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,805. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

