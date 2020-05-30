Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,240,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,295. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

