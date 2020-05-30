Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

VT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,597,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,488. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $74.45. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

