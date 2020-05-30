Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 239,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 165.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 70,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after buying an additional 43,727 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.75. 6,943,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,138. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

