Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,458 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,527,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,697,000 after acquiring an additional 104,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,751,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,714,000 after acquiring an additional 611,502 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,276,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,548 shares during the period.

USMV traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $61.62. 5,413,055 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

