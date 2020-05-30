Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Intel by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,422,000 after buying an additional 521,586 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 360,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

INTC stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.93. 33,265,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,794,588. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $261.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

