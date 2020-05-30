Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 2,598 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truefg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $193.05. 1,282,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,588. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $202.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.45.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

