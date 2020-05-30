Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 44 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $15.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,433.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,549. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,322.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,334.87. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $968.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,510.46.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.