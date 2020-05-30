Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 53,337 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $87.92. 5,747,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,838,985. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

