Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 12,213 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

