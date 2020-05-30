FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSUGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut FORTESCUE METAL/S to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FORTESCUE METAL/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of FSUGY stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 37,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,418. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

FORTESCUE METAL/S Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

