Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson raised shares of Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,626. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.90 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

