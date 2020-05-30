Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:FSP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.34. 845,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,146. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

