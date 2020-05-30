Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:FSP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.34. 845,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,146. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01.
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
