Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $18.56. 180,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,797. Frequency Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $94,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,557. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $66,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,824.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,699 shares of company stock valued at $893,944 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,812,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,416,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43,838 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 148,249 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,289,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,662,000. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.