Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.60. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 5,300 shares.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd.

In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Friedman Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

