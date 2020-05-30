GAPS Market Cap Hits $18.86 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One GAPS token can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00019769 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a total market cap of $18.86 million and $2.49 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029123 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000289 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,529.92 or 0.99870866 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00070973 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000470 BTC.

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

