Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $769,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha acquired 100,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $956,862.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,043,700 shares of company stock worth $9,319,892. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,131,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,328,000 after buying an additional 467,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after buying an additional 39,832 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,072.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after buying an additional 1,408,160 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 679,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 647,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 84,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. 320,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,007. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 2.00. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $710.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.28 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

