GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $121.87

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $121.87 and traded as low as $115.00. GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at $119.00, with a volume of 657,777 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 372.73 and a quick ratio of 372.73.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.