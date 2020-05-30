Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.35

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $12.39. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 16,400 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $174.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

