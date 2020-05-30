Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.35

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $12.39. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 16,400 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $174.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) by 4,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

