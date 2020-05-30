General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on GE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.14.
GE stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.57. 129,278,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,882,128. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.95.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
