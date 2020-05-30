General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.57. 129,278,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,882,128. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.