General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.19. General Moly shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 164,800 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Moly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of General Moly in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Moly stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,665 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of General Moly worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

