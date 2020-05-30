Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Announces Earnings Results

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Genesis Healthcare had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%.

Shares of GEN stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $156.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. Genesis Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

