Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Get Geron alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Geron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.22.

GERN remained flat at $$1.61 on Friday. 5,778,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $322.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Geron has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Geron had a negative net margin of 16,449.23% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Geron by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Geron by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Geron by 101.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.