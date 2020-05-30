Getinge (STO:GETI.B) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $169.80

Getinge AB (STO:GETI.B) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $169.80 and traded as low as $166.45. Getinge shares last traded at $170.55, with a volume of 1,235,073 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 176.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is SEK 169.96.

About Getinge (STO:GETI.B)

Getinge AB is a Sweden-based company active in the healthcare sector. It provides products and services for intensive care units, sterilization centers, elderly care and companies and institutions active in the life sciences area. Its operations are divided into three business areas: The Medical Systems business area offers equipment for surgical disciplines, cardiology and intensive care; the Extended Care business area offers products and services geared toward the hospital and elderly care markets, including solutions for preventing the risk of pressure ulcers and deep vein thrombosis, and the Infection Control business area features systems for preventing the occurrence and spread of infection.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.