Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

GILD stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.83. 24,284,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,860,301. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

