Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.46.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

