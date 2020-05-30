Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 34,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,163,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,551,962. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

