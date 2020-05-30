Glassman Wealth Services Buys 1,453 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 186.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,372,000 after buying an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,807,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $303.03. The company had a trading volume of 419,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.