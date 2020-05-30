Glassman Wealth Services Grows Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in 3M were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $154.93. 248,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,295. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

