Glassman Wealth Services Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85,045 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.53. 4,873,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,761,534. The company has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

