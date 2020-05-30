Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $303.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,627. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.34 and a 200-day moving average of $288.30. The company has a market capitalization of $302.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

