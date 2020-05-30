Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,137,000 after purchasing an additional 383,843 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,249 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 290,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,340. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

